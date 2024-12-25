The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Wednesday) that over 85,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment beloning to the Hezbollah terrorist organization have been sezied since the start of the IDF's ground operation in southern Lebanon in October.

"At the beginning of October 2024, the IDF began limited, localized, targeted ground raids to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the IDF stated.

"As part of the operations led by the IDF Northern Command, the forces operated against Hezbollah in more than 30 areas across southern Lebanon. The troops identified and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, eliminated terrorists, and located and confiscated numerous weapons," the statement continued.

the seized Hezbollah weapons IDF Spokesperson

The IDF confiscated over 85,000 weapons, missiles, and military items, including rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, rifles, explosives, munitions, anti-aircraft missiles, observation devices, and military vehicles. A large exhibition of the weapons confiscated is currently on display.

"The confiscated weapons were used by Hezbollah to attack Israeli civilians and were intended to be deployed as part of Hezbollah’s 'Conquer the Galilee' invasion plan. Hezbollah’s military capabilities have been significantly degraded as a result of the IDF’s ground raids," the military said.

credit: דובר צה"ל

