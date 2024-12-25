The police have decided to evacuate a Hanukkah candle-lighting event held by family members of hostages across from the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv due to a fear of a security incident.

"Due to reports of a suspicious individual in the Tel Aviv area, Israel Police is carrying widespread scans and operational activities. The report is still being looked into and there are no additional details regarding the incident," the police stated.

A senior source stated that a Palestinian Arab from Jenin entered Israeli territory and there are indications that he reached the Tel Aviv area. Due to this, the alert level was raised and it was decided to stop the candle-lighting event to prevent a gathering.