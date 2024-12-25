For the Brand family of Jerusalem, life has always been about making do. With seven children, they’ve faced challenges, but nothing could prepare them for the state they’re in now.

After being evicted from their apartment, they moved into a tiny, crumbling 42-square-meter rental. When it rains, water floods their home. There are holes in the roof and ceiling so severe that even a stray cat fell into their living room. They’ve divided their small living room with plywood to create an extra bedroom, and their “kitchen” is barely more than a corner.

But the challenges don’t stop there. This humble family is preparing for three events—marrying off two children and celebrating a Bar Mitzvah for their son. Yet they don’t have the means.

Batsheva and Zevulan Brand work tirelessly to support their family. She earns a modest salary working in a kindergarten, and he teaches Torah. But their combined income is consumed entirely by rent and school tuition, leaving nothing for the essentials they so desperately need.

Funds are urgently needed to repair their home so it is livable again, pay off crushing debts, purchase tefillin, and help cover the basics for their events. Without immediate support, this family’s events could turn into a source of unimaginable stress and heartbreak.

