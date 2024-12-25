Antisemitism escalates in a predictable pattern. What begins as a conspiracy theory about Jews threatening a specific group or nation ends as a righteous crusade to save the world from the evil Jews at any cost.

This is what happened in Russia, where, after decades of murderous pogroms against Jewish communities in the late 1800s, the Tzarist government produced the infamous antisemitic forgery, The Protocols of the Elders of Ziyon, detailing an imaginary Jewish plot to control the nations of the world.

Less than half a century later, the antisemitism of the Nazis escalated from a conspiracy about Jewish treason being the cause of Germany’s defeat in World War One to Jews being biologically inferior to and therefore a threat for Aryans, to Jews needing to be wiped out to the last child in order to save the world from their nefarious schemes.

To his last breath, Hitler blamed the Jews for the war he launched, absolving himself of all responsibility for the suffering he inflicted on Europe, the world, and his own Germany. On April 29, 1945, hours before he committed suicide in a bunker underneath Berlin, Hitler wrote, “Centuries will pass, but from the rubble of our city, our hatred of those who are to blame, international Jewry and its lackeys...I have made it clear that if they treat the nations of Europe as tools that may be bought and sold by these international swindlers for money and material support, then that race, the Jewish race, which is truly responsible for this murderous struggle, shall bear the consquences...Above all, I oblige the national leadership and its followers to observe the racial laws scrupulously and subject the poisoner of all nations — international Jewry — to merciless resistance.”

Given her long and proud history of antisemitism, it is hardly surprising that United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese would escalate her rhetoric to the point of accusing Israel of actively destroying the planet Earth.

In a recent video address, Albanese said that political leaders around the world who support Israel are “destroying the planet.”

“Why not to be remembered for something good instead of destroying the planet” were her exact words to world leaders.

Not Gaza, not Lebanon, not even the Middle East. The entire world. This might be Albanese’s most antisemitic statement yet, and that is saying a lot.

In another video released last week explaining her demand that Israel be suspended from the UN, Albanese attempted to claim that her criticisms of Israel have nothing to do with it being a Jewish state and that she would criticize it just as much if it were “Buddhist, Atheist, Muslim, Christians.” Even though she knows as well as everyone else that she would never make such a statement about Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, or any terrorist organization operating today that poses a far greater threat to global security than tiny Israel ever could.

Albanese loves her antisemitic conspiracy theories, from her claim in 2014 that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US to her liking an antisemitic post blaming Israel for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

From the moment she learned of the October 7 massacre, the largest massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust, Albanese has fought to save Hamas and to facilitate more massacres. In November 2023, less than two months after the massacre, she published a book blaming Israel instead of Hamas for Hamas’ wanton killing and murder, just as Hitler blamed the Jews for his own poor decisions.

In late 2023, she was already claiming that Israel had no right to defend itself against Hamas even as Hamas was vowing to commit more October 7s until every last Jewish person in Israel was dead. She said that it was not antisemitic to murder 10 Jewish civilians and then boast “look how many Jews I killed!”

Who can forget Albanese’s response a year ago to a call for Hamas to release the hostages it kidnapped and held in Gaza as “unacceptable?”

In Albanese’s mind, if you think Hamas should be forced to release Kfir Bibas, the 9-month-old baby it kidnapped on October 7 and continues to hold hostage more than 14 months later as he approaches his second birthday, if you think his 5-year-old brother Ariel and their parents should be released right now unconditionally, you are a threat to the entire world.

This is a classic game of antisemites. To justify their Jew-hatred through a utilitarian argument that it is the Jews versus a larger majority or the world, so to benefit the most people and hurt the fewest, the Jews must be harmed.

In Gaza, this is seen in the argument that since more people have been killed since October 7 than on October 7, that makes the war automatically wrong, an argument that would never be used with any other nation that suffered an attack like the one Israel endured, and would not even be used against nations that had not been attacked as Israel had been.

You must choose between Kfir Bibas and the other 99 hostages - and the whole of Gaza and the entire rest of the world. If you choose little Kfir, you are siding against the rest of humanity. That is what Albanese and those like her truly think.

People like Albanese are not capable of seeing the irony in how much safer Israel has made the Middle East and the world over the last 14 months. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are all far weaker and possess far reduced capabilities to launch attacks beyond their borders and threaten their neighbors than they once did. Hezbollah, whose global acts of terrorism including bombing the Jewish community center in Argentina, is a shell of its former self. Iran, which has destabilized the Middle East for decades and attempted to assassinate dissidents, journalists, and presidential candidates in the US, is on its last legs. The Assad regime, which used chemical weapons on its own people and slaughtered hundreds of thousands, is no more, its chemical weapons stockpiles and military might destroyed by Israel.

To Albanese, this is bad, because they oppose Israel, and everyone who opposes Israel is on the side of good and humanity, regardless of the atrocities they commit. The Houthis, who threaten global shipping on a daily basis, are heroes because they do so “in solidarity with Palestine.” Every ballistic missile they launch is a blow for the human race. So to, every Jewish person harassed or assaulted, every synagogue firebombed, every Jewish-owned business vandalized, over the last 14 months is a win for the world. The way to save the world is exactly what the Nazis did in the 1930s.

What a warped mind. Just as siding with humanity meant defending the Jewish people from the lies spread by the Tzarist government in the early 1900s, just as siding with humanity and saving the world meant standing up to Hitler and his ambitions to rule the world, siding with humanity now means siding with Israel against its enemies in Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran. It means declaring that murdering Jews, raping Jewish women, and kidnapping Jewish babies is wrong. It means standing up to the genocidal antisemitism of Hamas instead of justifying it at every opportunity as Albanese does.

To choose Kfir Bibas over Yahya Sinwar is to choose life. To choose not to allow Islamist Nazis to invade Kibbutz Be’eri again over allowing Hamas to rebuild and prepare for the next massacre is to choose humanity. To choose stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons over allowing their sick dreams to be realized is to choose to protect the planet. To choose Kfir Bibas over Francesca Albanese is to choose good over evil and innocence over corruption.

The UN was founded to prevent the kind of atrocities of World War Two from again engulfing the planet. But it never learned that those who seek to “save the world” from the Jews are always the greatest threats to the world.

One day, if Francesca Albanese wakes up from the antisemitism that has rotted her mind and her soul, if she develops the ability to see Jews as part of the human race, if she sees a picture of Kfir Bibas and sees an innocent baby who needs to be released now instead of an obstacle to the rescue of her beloved Hamas, maybe then she can contribute to the world and to the human race. But as she is, anyone who does not want to see the world plunged into a global war, anyone who does not want to live under a global caliphate, anyone who does not share the same genocidal hatred as Adolf Hitler, must choose to side against Albanese.

Save the world by choosing Kfir Bibas over Francesca Albanese.