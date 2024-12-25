Member of Knesset, Osher Shkalim (Likud), states that he cannot understand opposition leader, Yair Lapid’s declaration of war, in a speech he delivered.

He asked, "A war against whom? Our soldiers are fighting on seven different fronts and risking their lives. Against whom does he want to fight? It is a disgrace that this man is the opposition leader. What has he contributed to the war effort? Has he ever called for unity or connection? Has he every tried to spread love or encouragement? He is putting a spoke in the government’s wheel and is being quoted by enemy channels."

He continued, "I told him he should take a lesson from Prime Minister Netanyahu when he was opposition leader during a war. This man is here only to serve his own ego and personal whims. This is very unfortunate. We need unity to win this war," Shkalim said in an interview with Israel National News.

Shkalim also responded to the criticism against the government's conduct by Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and their party members. "The National Unity party withdrew from the government during a war for political reasons, when we were on the verge of defeating the enemy. We saw that they acted with false unity. They did not join the government for reasons of unity, but tried to undermine the campaign and worked to limit its scope, so that we would not win. After they left, the campaign progressed, and today the conditions are in our favor, and the IDF is victorious."

Shkalim also responded to the Labor Party’s initiative, which declared a "war against the poison machine." "Whoever wants to threaten the police commissioner - what is his goal? He is a violent and coarse person, and in a normalized state, he would be in prison. It is a disgrace that the Labor Party, which established the state, has deteriorated to such a state."