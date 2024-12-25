The Hamas terror group on Wednesday blamed Israel for the delay in reaching a ceasfire-prisoner swap agreement.

In an official statement, the terror group claimed, "The continued negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal are ongoing in Doha, with Qatari and Egyptian mediation, in a serious fashion."

Hamas added: "The movement has shown responsibility and flexibility, but the occupation has placed new issues and conditions connected to the withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and return of the evacuees, which delayed the achievement of a deal which was in reach."

Earlier, reports noted that the reason for the delay in reaching a deal is that Hamas has yet to provide Israel with a list of hostages who it is holding and willing to release.

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached, and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations."

"However, Israel will continue its relentless efforts to return all of our hostages."