In preparation for the lighting of the first candle of Hanukah, Jews in the city of Tyumen in Siberia and Samara in Russia built large and spectacular menorahs out of ice.

The menorah, ordered by Chabad emissary Rabbi Shlomo Deitch, was constructed in the city center of Samara at a temperature of 15 degrees below zero.

A large menorah was also built in the Chabad House plaza in Tyumen in Siberia, with a large Star of David engraved on its leg.