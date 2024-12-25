Michael Goldman, a member of the extremist "Lev Tahor" cult, has admitted that the cult marries off girls as young as 14.

Answering questions from Guatemala media, Goldman said that he believes the oldest woman in the group is 50, and that the youngest mother in the group is "14 or 15 years old."

"We marry off minors, yes," he admitted.

Behadrey Haredim reported that a 14-year-old girl rescued from the cult gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she is supervised by welfare authorities.

On Friday, 160 children were rescued from the Lev Tahor cult compound in Guatemala, after allegedly falling victim to severe abuse.

The cult had positioned its facility near the city of Oratorio, 78 km southeast of Guatemala City. The prosecution in Guatemala announced that the police launched the raid after receiving complaints about widespread abuse of children, including sexual abuse, human trafficking, and forced marriages. During the raid, 160 children and another 40 women were taken by the authorities, who believe they were victims of severe abuse by the cult leaders and their followers.

The raid took place after four children managed to escape last month and informed the authorities about what was happening within the cult. "Based on the complainants' statements, the obtained evidence, and medical examinations, it could be determined that forms of human trafficking against these minors exist, such as forced marriages, abuse, and other related crimes," said prosecutor Garcia.