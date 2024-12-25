Elazar, a small village in Gush Etzion with 600 families, has suffered heavy losses since the outbreak of the war.

Eight residents have been murdered or fell in battle since October 7, 2023.

Several mothers of fallen soldiers got together to talk about the loss and the pain, both personal and communal. "It's really difficult to experience this. The pain is unimaginable, personally and for the community. Everyone here knows everyone," says one mother.

"The pain is constant. Sometimes you are busy doing things and you never know what's going to trigger you. It could be hearing a song, or frying an egg ... suddenly it hits you. We have suffered enough. We don't want any more losses," says another.

The seven soldiers are: Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein, First sergeant Dotan Shimon, Captain (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, Staff sergeant Hallel Saadon, David Schwartz, Master sergeant (res.) Nahman Hertz, and First sergeant Netanel Pessach. Rinat Zigdon was murdered at the Nova party.