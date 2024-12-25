A stunning and historic development has emerged in southern Syria: Six Druze villages have formally requested to be included as part of the Jewish State of Israel. Let that sink in. At a time when Israel faces demonization on the world stage and lies about “apartheid” and “oppression” dominate global headlines, minorities in the Middle East are making their voices heard.

Why would these Druze communities—non-Jewish minorities—want to join Israel?

Because they understand something the world refuses to acknowledge: Israel is the only place in the Middle East where minorities are safe, free, and equal.

As jihadist Sunni terror groups gain ground, emboldened by their success in toppling the Assad regime, the region is spiraling into chaos. Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq are their next targets, and minorities across the Middle East know what comes next: persecution, death, and destruction.

The Druze in Syria see the collapse of their country and the growing strength of radical jihadists. They know that under a Sunni jihadist regime, their very survival is at risk. In the face of this reality, they are turning to the one place that offers safety and freedom: the Jewish state of Israel.

This decision is not just historic—it shatters the false narratives pushed by Israel’s enemies. While the radical Left, the media, and international organizations accuse Israel of “oppression,” minorities who live in the Middle East know the truth: Israel is their only hope.

But this development also highlights something even more profound—something biblical.

For years, many people have dismissed the idea of Israel’s biblical borders as unrealistic or symbolic. The borders described in the Torah (from the Nile River to the Euphrates River) seemed far removed from the modern political landscape. But today, with the collapse of Syria and the rise of jihadist forces across the region, those borders suddenly make practical sense in terms of security.

The Middle East is changing. The spread of radical Sunni terror demands a strong, secure, and expanded Israel. A larger Israel would serve as a shield against the forces of chaos, a bastion of stability protecting not just the Jewish people but also the minorities who seek refuge from the storm.

The Druze villages in southern Syria understand this, and they are not alone. Christians, Yazidis, and other persecuted minorities across the Middle East face the same existential threat. As jihadist forces march through the region, these communities know that aligning with Israel is their only chance for survival.

However, it must be clarified that greater Israel will not include those who embrace terror or support genocidal ideologies against Israel. Anyone who aligns themselves with Hamas, Hezbollah, or any other death cult has no place in the Jewish state. Those who seek to harm Israel and its people will need to be deported to countries that share their ideological agenda.

Israel is a nation of life, morality, and freedom. We will continue to serve as a haven for those who reject terror and seek peace. But we will not allow those who wish to destroy us to live among us.

This decision by the Druze villages is a wake-up call to the world. For years, Israel has been unfairly vilified and accused of crimes it has never committed. The global community must ask itself a simple question: if Israel is as terrible as its enemies claim, why are persecuted minorities begging to be part of it?

The answer is obvious. Israel is a beacon of hope in a region consumed by darkness.

These events are not random. We are witnessing the unfolding of history guided from Above. Hashem is leading Israel through turbulent times, just as He always has. From the miraculous wars of 1948 and 1967 to the events unfolding today, we see divine intervention in real time.

The Jewish state was always meant to be a light unto the nations. Today, as the forces of jihad spread across the Middle East, Israel is stepping into its role as a protector—not just for Jews, but for all minorities who reject terror and embrace peace.

The decision of the Druze villages in Syria is just the beginning. It is a glimpse of what the future holds for the Middle East—a future where Israel stands strong, secure, and expanded, a shield against chaos and destruction.

It is time for Jews and our allies to stand tall, proud, and unashamed of our role in this region. Israel is the solution, not the problem. The Druze in Syria understand this. Now, it’s time for the rest of the world to understand it, too.

Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.