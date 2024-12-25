The other night, I blew the dust off of my history books and rediscovered some fascinating facts about the fate of the Hanukkah victory. It was sobering reading about the tragedy of self inflicted failure.

Simon the Maccabee was the last surviving son of Matthias the Priest who spearheaded the revolt against the Seleucids and the Hellenizing elites in Judah. After victory in 143 B.C.E., Simon kept the title of High Priest but did not seek formal kingship. His sons and grandsons did not honor this separation of powers and usurped both the office of high priest and king.

After the Maccabean victory, three major “parties” dominated public life in Judah. The Essenes, Pharisees and the Sadducees bitterly fought about Hellenization, the globalist movement of the day. Essenes were against Hellenization, but withdrew from secular life to live in their own cult. Pharisees were also strictly anti-Hellenization, but continued to struggle for Jewish political sovereignty and created the Mishnaic and Talmudic mechanisms for growth and flexibility in Jewish law. The Sadducees came from the wealthy elites and corrupt priestly class, and felt that Judah should embrace Hellenic culture.

Simon’s progeny shifted party allegiance as suited their bids for power. They also committed heinous crimes against each other, with tragic consequences for Jewish sovereignty in Judah. Trouble began when Simon’s son-in-law murdered him. Simon’s son, John Hyrcanus, got himself anointed both king and high priest. Although he expanded the borders of Judah, he plundered the tomb of King David and struck coins bearing his name.

Hyrcanus’ son, Aristobulus I was even worse. He murdered his mother and one brother and imprisoned his other brothers. He switched parties from the Pharisees to the Sadducees and embraced Hellenism.

The only bright spot in the Hasmonean dynasty was Queen Shlomit Alexandra, the wife of Alexander Janneus. Her brother was Shimon ben Shetach, who Alexander Janneus and the Sadducees deposed from the Sanhedrin. The Queen, with the help of her brother, reinstated the sages her predecessor exiled and sent into hiding. She corrected the deviant Temple practices the Sadducees put into place. Unfortunately, her benevolent regime was short-lived.

Queen Shlomit Alexandra’s sons Aristobulus II and Hyrcanus II were locked in a fatal rivalry for power ending when the Roman general Pompey exploited their infighting and wiped the floor with both brothers, thus subjugating the kingdom of Judah, under Roman rule.

As historian Max I. Dimont commented, “After seventy-six years of independence of the second kingdom of Judah, the grandsons of the first Maccabean king had destroyed what Simon Maccabeus has wrought. The fight for freedom begun by the aged priest and patriarch, Matthias, had failed.”

This depressing quote evokes parallels to our situation in modern day Israel. Yet there are significant differences that we must use to our benefit. We must not fall into history’s trap.

Like the Hasmonean kingdom, which lasted seventy-six years, we just celebrated Israel’s seventy-sixth birthday. According to the hand wringers, Israel suffers from factionalism along religious lines and disagreements between the “peace camp” and the “nationalist camp”. There are also rifts along socio-economic and cultural lines with a powerful vocal slim minority of wealthy, monopolistic globalist elites who hope to relegate Zionism to the dustbin of history. This faction is continuing its law fare and raucous demonstragions against Netanyahu even as his government is delivering military victory to us despite the machinations of the duplicitous Biden administration.

Today’s Israel also has a significant minority whose Rabbinic leadership of self-styled religious purists want to “sit this one out” and retreat from the military battle for Israel’s survival because they have better things to do.

Despite these surface similarities, today’s Israel differs from its ancient past. Our young people have taught us that, while our political and religious leadership struggle against each other, the rank and file Israeli rallies to the defense of the flag when the need arises.

This was an inspiration to behold. Most Israeli citizens are patriotic, believing in the power and relevance of Zionism and the absolute necessity of fighting for a strong Israel to ensure its survival and that of world Jewry.

One reason for Israel’s heroism and volunteerism is the external pressure that keeps Israel’s factions more united than in ancient times. Over the last decades, Iran and its allies have created a ring of fire surrounding Israel that exploded on October 7, 2023 and attacked communities of the “peace camp”. This scuttled the message that Israel has a realistic negotiating partner on the Palestinian Arab issue. Israel had to coalesce fast in order to survive, and it succeeded beyond expectations, weakening Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Israel’s unity destroyed the Assad regime and is reconfiguring the entire Middle East. The other Arab countries are watching us closely and we can change this region for decades to come if we play our cards right.

The second difference between us and the Hasmoneans is the global Jewish Diaspora, which is experiencing hatred and threats unseen since the start of the modern Jewish state. This also creates external pressure that keeps Israel’s factions in cooperation with each other because the idea of reverting to stateless status is patently unsustainable.

The anti-government demonstrations that sporadically erupt on our streets are a shadow of what they were before October 7, 2023, and only the deep states of the dying Biden administration and other foreign powers are keeping them on life support.

Some very important public personalities from Israel’s Left have admitted that their conception of Israel’s foreign policy and military strategy was mistaken. These are true patriots who love Israel despite party affiliation.

History does not record any of the factions during the Maccabean kingdom admitting their errors. This single difference is our biggest hope.

We are stuck with each other here in the Holy Land, so it behooves us to continue to work together. We have made a great start! Our talented and courageous military rank and file is a source of pride despite the shortcomings of our military elites (and military has-beens, ed.).

We must continue to unite and fight for the freedom and sovereignty which eluded the Maccabees after their initial victory.

President Donald Trump is about to assume office in the United States. Hamas is fighting with the Palestinian Authority in Yehuda and Shomron. Syria has fallen and is in disarray. These create a window of opportunity for us to solidify and expand our position in the region for decades to come. We cannot settle for small token gains. Israeli citizens deserve leaders who will not snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory like the bickering Maccabean kings.

Ann P. Levinis an author and legal educator. She lives in Karnei Shomron, Israel. Her book Burning But Never Consumed: The Hebrew Bible in Turbulent Times makes a great holiday gift and is available on Amazon.