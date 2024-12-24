The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday evening that following the Houthi ballistic missile attack in Jaffa on the night between Friday and Saturday, the operational examination led by the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, with the participation of representatives from the Israeli Air Force, was completed yesterday (Monday).

The examination revealed that the sirens were sounded at a delay for reasons that cannot be published. Lessons from the incident have been learned and implemented.

As a result of the examination, which included a review of additional incidents of interceptor missile debris falling within Israel, it was decided to adjust the areas where sirens are sounded. Therefore, sirens will be sounded in broader areas during similar incidents.

"We emphasize that this defense is not hermetic, and the public must follow the life-saving instructions of the Home Front Command," the IDF stated.

16 people were injured in the missile attack early Saturday morning. An initial investogation revealed that the siren was only activated ten minutes after the missile was launched and after it had already landed.