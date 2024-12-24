Dan, a devoted father of seven from Israel, went against his nature by publicizing his personal story. He was once a vibrant lecturer in a Yeshiva but is now confined to his bed, a victim of a rare liver disease, grappling with intense pain and a rapidly deteriorating condition.

He’s currently stuck in a catch-22 that that pushed him to publicize his story. He’s under doctors orders him to undergo specialized surgery in the United States, which is currently his only option to save his life. However, the medical costs aren’t insured, and he shared he has no way to pay $360,000 for the surgery.

With no other option to save his life, he begged the public to help him access life-saving surgery. “I’m grateful to be the father of seven children - three girls and four boys. Right now, all I want is to continue being a father. Please don’t let money be the thing that stops me from accessing life-saving surgery.”

Dan’s time is limited, and his family is engaged in a race against the clock to raise funds for surgery. Public figures, including Rabbi Yaakov Sinai, are advocating for his cause. Readers can bring Dan closer to his goal by donating on the campaign page.

