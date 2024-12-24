About a week ago, a young man in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood was attacked by three individuals when he asked them to move from a road they had blocked.

The attackers used an iron rod to beat the young man and attempted to crush his head with a brick. The suspects were apprehended by the police after the incident, and severe charges were brought against them.

The prosecution charged the attackers with causing grievous bodily harm without attributing nationalist motivation to the assault.

Chaim Bleicher, a lawyer from Honenu organization representing the victim, stated: