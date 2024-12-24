War tragically leaves many physically and mentally affected. For soldiers without the embrace of family support, its scars can run especially deep. In the wake of the ongoing war in Israel on several fronts, the challenges faced by lone soldiers - those serving in the IDF without any family support - have taken on a new urgency.

The Nahal Haredi soldiers face their own unique set of challenges as many of these young soldiers from haredi backgrounds have no family to come home to or a shoulder to lean on and share their burden. The Nachal Haredi organization, also known as Netzach Yehuda, has emerged as a beacon of hope for these brave individuals. They are addressing the mental and emotional toll of military service with a focus on post-traumatic stress (PTS) and long-term resilience.

The Unique Challenges of Haredi Soldiers

With the establishment of Nachal Haredi over three decades ago, the original vision was to build an organization that would assist the large scale integration of haredim into the IDF. As the haredi society in Israel is a socially and religiously insular community, this posed many challenges as these youth had little familiarity with Israeli military or government and their daily religious lifestyle did not fit into the routine of army life making them feel alienated.

Today, over 3000 Nachal Haredi 3000 serve in various units of the IDF. Of these, 880 are lone soldiers. Haredi lone soldiers often bear a dual burden: the physical and psychological demands of military service compounded by the absence of familial support. While other soldiers can return to a comforting home environment after grueling missions, lone soldiers must navigate the stress of combat and recovery largely on their own. This isolation can intensify feelings of vulnerability and anxiety, especially in the aftermath of war.

Nachal Haredi provides these lone soldiers with hot meals to come home to, respectable housing, psychological support, and ensures that lone soldiers have the resources they need to thrive.

The war over the last year and a half in Israel has highlighted the critical need for comprehensive support systems for these soldiers. Many have faced life-threatening situations and witnessed devastating scenes that can trigger PTSD. For lone soldiers, the lack of a close-knit support network exacerbates the challenge of healing from these experiences.

With an astounding 21,00 veterans and almost 3000 active soldiers being supported by the organization each year, Nachal Haredi provides tailored programs that focus on mental health, community building, and spiritual guidance.

The Psychological Impact of War

Post-traumatic stress is a silent yet pervasive aftereffect of military service. Symptoms can range from flashbacks and nightmares to emotional numbness and difficulty reintegrating into civilian life. Without proper intervention, PTSD can disrupt every aspect of a soldier’s well-being, from their personal relationships to their ability to find stability in life.

Symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, hypervigilance, emotional numbness, and difficulties in relationships. For soldiers, these symptoms can disrupt reintegration into civilian life, hinder career aspirations, and strain personal connections.

Research highlights the importance of early intervention in treating PTSD. Therapy, peer support, and holistic care can significantly improve outcomes. Many lone soldiers face barriers to accessing these resources, including cultural stigmas around mental health, financial limitations, and a lack of awareness about available help.

The absence of family during moments of crisis makes it harder to break the cycle of trauma. Nachal Haredi recognizes the unique vulnerabilities of lone soldiers from haredi backgrounds. Cultural and even language barriers faced by some lone soldiers can compound their feelings of isolation and hinder access to mental health resources.

A call to action and a shared responsibility

The work of Nahal Haredi is more crucial now than ever. With the scars of war still fresh, the organization is expanding its efforts to reach every lone soldier in need. This mission is not just about healing individual soldiers; it is about safeguarding the collective resilience of the IDF and the broader Israeli society.

These haredi soldiers are also bridging the gap within Israeli society today where the integration of haredi soldiers is a pressing headline and point of contention.

Supporting Nahal Haredi’s initiatives is an investment in hope and recovery. It sends a powerful message to lone soldiers: that they are not alone, that their sacrifices are recognized, and that their well-being matters.

The sacrifices of Israel’s soldiers, particularly lone soldiers, demand a collective response. As they bear the weight of protecting a nation, it is our moral duty to ensure they do not face their struggles alone. Nachal Haredi exemplifies the power of community and compassion, offering a beacon of hope to those who need it most. Together, we can honor their service by providing the care and support they so richly deserve.

As the global Jewish community and Israel’s allies rally together, it is vital to prioritize the mental health of those who have given so much. By partnering with organizations like Nahal Haredi, we can ensure that every lone soldier finds the strength to overcome the shadows of war and build a brighter future.

