Members of the Lev Tahor cult on Monday violently attacked haredi Jews who came to assist the cult's children who were rescued in a police raid in Guatemala

Footage posted on social media shows the cult members shouting "Nazis" and even physically attacking those who in the past assisted them with food and funds.

"They've completely lost control," said a source involved in the efforts to help the children. "Anyone who looks haredi is suspected of collaborating with the authorities. They are wildmen, violent, and dangerous - now we understand what's happening to the kids."

The violent incident comes after a raid by Guatemalan police over the weekend during which 160 children and 40 women were rescued from the cult.

According to the New York Times, a senior officer in the local police was arrested on suspicion he leaked information about the planned raid to the cult.

During the raid, the adults were filmed inciting the children to act violently against the officers. "Kick them, crawl under their legs," one of the cult members can be heard telling the children in Yiddish. "You're allowed to hit police officers, they can't do anything to you."

Welfare officials estimate that this time, in contrast to past raids, the cult members were not prepared for the police raid. "The situation is still not clear," the official stated.

"We are trying to do what we can for them, but at the moment it's not clear where they will end up."