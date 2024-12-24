Like everyone else, I also pray for the return of the hostages.

Like everyone else, my son and my students are fighting in Gaza to free them.

Like everyone else, I find myself blocked on the roads by an angry (and older) crowd that shouts at me that I, as a right-wing voter, am guilty of "abandoning" the hostages.

As a Religious Zionist rabbi, I receive special treatment: once a week on average, I receive a request with a furious demand to come to a "solidarity rally" for the hostages.

When I try to ask gently, what the purpose of the rally is because after all, don’t we all want the return of the hostages, I get a number of answers:

1) We need to raise awareness of the issue of the hostages;

2) The national religious public is required to prove that it "cares" about the hostages;

3) we must do something.

I answer them:

1) Since everyone wants the release of the hostages, the rallies, the signs and the millions that are being poured in are not to "raise awareness" but to push the government into a deal with enormous risks and costs.

2) The Religious Zionist public, with its hundreds of casualites, does not need to prove anything to anyone; if anything, the opposite is the case.

3) The best thing that can be done for the hostages is not to give Hamas any means of pressure. We have already seen the damage wreaked by the demonstrations for the Shalit hostage deal.

We will do our best for the hostages by having our best sons fight for them in Gaza; by backing the government to pressure Hamas militarily and return the hostages, this from a position of strength; by investing all our energies and funds in an international campaign to pressure Hamas (this is for whoever has not yet understood that Hamas is the villain here and not the Israeli government and who thinks "bring them home" rather than "set them free" is the right slogan); and by tearing open the gates of heaven in prayers.

Let’s learn from the Hostages' Families Forum and the Families of Fallen Soldiers Forum.