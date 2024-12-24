Currently, the more than 100,000 residents of Binyamin and surrounding areas must travel quite a long distance to seek medical treatment, including in urgent, life-threatening situations. The absence of an emergency medical center in Binyamin has led tragically to the unnecessary loss of life on several occasions.

One such case involved soldier Yanai Weissman, who was stabbed by a terrorist at a shopping center in Sha’ar Binyamin. During his lengthy evacuation to a hospital in Jerusalem, Weissman's condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his wounds, leaving behind a widow and a baby daughter. Similarly, Malachi Rosenfeld, injured in a shooting attack in Binyamin, died on the long journey to the hospital due to critical blood loss. These incidents underscored the essential need for a local emergency medical center to serve the residents of the area.

Governor Yisrael Ganz, who personally accompanied Weissman to the hospital in the ambulance, decided that such a situation could not continue. Eight years ago, he initiated the plan to build a comprehensive medical center, including an emergency care facility, to serve Binyamin residents. This would reduce frequent trips to distant cities and provide essential medical services. Now, a significant donation has brought this dream closer to reality by funding Phase 1 of the overall project.

Rendition of the new center Credit: Binyamin Regional Council

Last weekend, the One Israel Fund hosted a prestigious event marking its 30th anniversary. In partnership with the Binyamin Council and with the participation of Ambassador-designate Governor Mike Huckabee, 35 million NIS was raised for the medical center. The primary donation was made by John and Nina Nanasi, who shared: "Our visit to Binyamin, Judea, and Samaria was a life-changing experience. This is the heartland of the Jewish people, and we see great value in partnering to save lives and provide medical care for the region's residents." The medical center will bear the Nanasi family name.

In front of the crowd, Yisrael Ganz thanked the key donor and their family: "We embarked on this journey with a dream as ambitious as the Jewish people's dream -

a dream destined to come true. We did not wait for the State or others to step up; we took action. Now, you are playing a central role in making this dream a reality and saving precious lives in Israel. Residents of Judea and Samaria serve the State of Israel and the Jewish people on all fronts. They deserve a medical center that provides immediate emergency care and saves lives, reducing precious time in receiving medical treatment. Hundreds of thousands of residents in the area will benefit from advanced daily medical services. Thanks to you, we are deepening our roots in Binyamin and improving the quality of life for our residents. This is an important part of our vision for the development of the entire region."

Over recent years, Ganz, together with the One Israel Fund and the Binyamin Development Fund, successfully raised millions of shekels to build the initial phases of the medical center at Sha’ar Binyamin. With this latest significant donation from an American Jewish Holocaust survivor driven by a mission to save lives in Israel, Phase 1 of the project is now fully funded. The medical center is expected to open to the public within two years, following the completion of construction, procurement of equipment, and necessary approvals.

The center will offer a wide range of medical services under one roof, including emergency care, front-line triage, advanced imaging, dialysis treatments, ophthalmology, orthopedics, specialist care, and a medical lab. In its full capacity, the center will also house a dialysis unit, advanced imaging facilities (CT, MRI), gastroenterology, dermatology, recovery rooms, a women’s health center, a pharmacy, pulmonology services, allergy clinics, orthopedics, X-ray facilities, and offices for health fund services.

Funding for the project comes from various sources, including the One Israel Fund, the Binyamin Development Fund, and KKL-JNF, with approximately 18 million NIS raised to date. The substantial donation from New York completes the budget for Phase 1 and marks a significant step in elevating the quality of life in the region. Eliana Passentin, Binyamin's Director of its Foreign Desk, concluded: "Friends of Israel and communities overseas wish to strengthen us, especially at this time. We are on the path to further collaborations that will help us continue to develop the heart of our homeland."