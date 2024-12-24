Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to order a ground operation in northern Samaria.

The demand comes after photos were posted on social media showing members of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) national security forces, who are under the direct command of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, carrying RPG rockets in Jenin.

Dagan explained that the exposure of armed individuals with advanced weapons poses a direct threat to Israel's security.

"We all remember what happened before October 7 in Gaza, and we are all committed to preventing another October 7 in northern Samaria – and from there to the cities in the center of the country," he stated.

"The barbarians of Hamas and Fatah are not deterred; they want to kill Jews just as much. The IDF and the security forces work tirelessly day and night in the fight against terrorism, and all of Israel is grateful to them. In light of these clear images from Jenin, there must be a clear directive by the Israeli government to change the approach," added Dagan.

"I call on the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to instruct the IDF to carry out a ground operation in Jenin immediately, to confiscate the weapons, arrest the armed individuals, and dismantle their Nazi terror infrastructure. Just as we act in Gaza and as we dismantled Hezbollah in Lebanon, so too must we act here."

PA security forces with RPGs Photo: Courtesy

Dagan said that the strengthening of the terror infrastructure in northern Samaria is a direct result of the evacuation of communities in northern Samaria during the Disengagement. "The area where these armed individuals are concentrated, northern Samaria, is the area from which the communities of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim were evacuated."

"It is no coincidence that Jenin has become the capital of terrorism. If the terrorists are not afraid to display RPGs and heavy weapons, it means they are testing us. We must respond with an iron fist, stop this threat to Samaria – and from Samaria to the cities in the center of the country."

"The people of Israel demand a ground operation in Jenin and northern Samaria, to win as we did in Lebanon and Gaza. We must cut off terrorism now, before we face another October 7," concluded Dagan.