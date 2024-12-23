Todd Baumannis the Director of Operations for Special Guests Publicity www.specialguests.com

Turkey’s place in the NATO alliance has increasingly become a contentious issue. Originally joining NATO in 1952 as a bulwark against Soviet expansion, Turkey has shifted dramatically over the decades. Today, its government under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appears more aligned with an Islamic revivalist vision than with the secular principles it once embodied. This ideological shift raises critical questions about whether Turkey’s goals align with the principles of NATO or threaten its cohesion.

The Rise of Neo-Ottomanism

Turkey’s foreign policy under Erdoğan is steeped in Neo-Ottomanism, a vision that seeks to resurrect the influence and prestige of the Ottoman Empire. This vision frequently clashes with the Western ideals of democracy and pluralism. Erdoğan’s ties to Islamist movements, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, underscore Turkey’s increasing estrangement from its NATO allies. His ambitions for Turkey to lead the Islamic world put it at odds with the alliance’s foundational commitment to collective security and mutual defense.

Historical Fault Lines

The animosity between Turkey and Russia dates back centuries, from conflicts over Constantinople to the Cold War era. However, today’s geopolitical tensions are rooted in Syria, where Turkey’s interests often diverge from those of its NATO allies. Turkey’s military actions against Kurdish groups—key U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS—further complicate its role within NATO and undermine its credibility as a partner.

The Syrian Question and Iran’s Role

Turkey’s involvement in Syria and its aspirations to expand influence in the Middle East exacerbate the region’s instability. With the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, questions loom over who will fill the power vacuum. Will Turkey use this opportunity to strengthen Islamist factions aligned with its Neo-Ottoman goals? Will it embolden groups like the Muslim Brotherhood to extend their reach into territories previously dominated by Iranian proxies?

Moreover, Turkey’s position in NATO becomes even more precarious considering Article 5, which obligates member states to defend one another. Should Turkey’s aggressive posturing lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, NATO allies, including the United States, could be forced into a global conflict they did not choose.

A Call for Reevaluation

Turkey’s actions raise a fundamental question: Can a nation pursuing Islamist revivalism remain a credible member of NATO? The alliance was founded on shared values of democracy and collective defense. Yet Turkey’s drift toward authoritarianism and its pursuit of policies that undermine regional stability threaten these very principles.

The Path Forward

To preserve NATO’s integrity and relevance, its members must confront these contradictions. Ejecting Turkey from NATO might be a necessary step to ensure the alliance’s strategic coherence and moral clarity. Simultaneously, addressing broader regional challenges, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the rise of extremist factions, requires a unified and resolute Western strategy.

The stakes are high, and the time for difficult decisions has arrived. If NATO is to remain a force for stability and peace, it must address the fault lines within its own ranks, starting with Turkey.