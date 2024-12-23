Rabbi Paul Bloom can be reached at [email protected]

Every parent, Rabbi, Rebbe, and teacher hopes for their children, congregants, and students to maximize their performance of mitzvot. Some mitzvot are easy to observe, while others are more challenging. Some depend on a specific location, while others do not. Some can be enhanced (hiddur), while others are simpler in their execution. Some mitzvot can only be fulfilled in Israel, while others are universal. Some mitzvot are d'oraita (biblically mandated), and others are d'rabbanan (rabbinically instituted).

The Demographics of the Jewish World

According to the Jewish Agency, there are approximately 15.8 million Jews worldwide. However, some estimates, based on Pew data, suggest that the actual number may be closer to 14.3 million, as many people counted as Jews in the U.S. are not halakhically Jewish. Of these, about 7.3 million live in Israel, meaning between 46-51% of Jews reside there. If the Jewish population in Israel exceeds 50%, this increases the number of mitzvot that are d'oraita and applicable only in Israel.

Mitzvot in Israel vs. Chutz L’aretz

According to the Chafetz Chaim, there are 77 positive mitzvot and 194 negative mitzvot that can be observed outside of Eretz Yisrael. In contrast, 342 mitzvot can only be performed in Israel. Many of these mitzvot are related to the Korbanot (Temple offerings) and will be observed when the Beit HaMikdash is rebuilt—an event we pray for daily. Others are tied to agricultural practices that are mainly observed in Israel.

However, there are several key mitzvot that can only be fulfilled in Israel, and many others can be enhanced in ways that aren't possible in Chutz L'aretz.

Mitzvot Specific to Eretz Yisrael

The mitzvot unique to Israel are generally connected to the land itself and its agricultural practices. These mitzvot are known as mitzvot hateluyot baaretz (commandments dependent on the land). Below are some of the main mitzvot that are performed only in Israel:

Yishuv Eretz Yisrael – Living in Israel itself is considered a mitzvah, and it leads to the performance of many other mitzvot.

Terumot and Ma'aserot (Tithes)

-Terumah: A portion of produce given to the Kohanim (priests).

-Ma'aser Rishon: A tenth of the produce given to the Levites.

-Ma'aser Sheni: A second tenth, eaten in Jerusalem or redeemed with money.

-Ma'aser Ani: A tenth given to the poor in the third and sixth years of the Shemitah cycle.

-Challah – While the mitzvah of separating challah applies worldwide, it is a biblical mitzvah in Israel.

-Shemitah (Sabbatical Year) – Every seventh year, agricultural work is prohibited, and the land must rest.

Yovel (Jubilee Year) – Every 50th year, agricultural activity is halted, and ancestral lands are returned to their original owners.

-Bikkurim (First Fruits) – The first fruits of Israel’s seven species (wheat, barley, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives, dates) are brought to the Temple as an offering.

-Orlah – The prohibition of eating fruit from a tree during its first three years.

-Netah Revai – The fourth-year fruit of a tree must either be eaten in Jerusalem or redeemed.

-Pe'ah and Leket – Leaving portions of the harvest for the poor (pe'ah: the corners of the field; leket: gleanings of the harvest).

-Kila'im (Prohibitions of Mixing) – Certain types of mixing (seeds, trees, etc.) are prohibited in Israel.

-Shiluach HaKen (Sending Away the Mother Bird) – While this mitzvah can technically be performed outside Israel, it is closely tied to agricultural practices in Israel.

-Walking in Israel – Every step taken in Israel is considered a mitzvah, adding up as one walks throughout the land.

-Olah L'regel – Making a pilgrimage to Jerusalem for the festivals is significantly easier when living in Israel.

Hiddur Mitzvah in Israel

One of the ways to maximize mitzvot is through hiddur mitzvah—the beautification of the mitzvah. For example, during Hanukkah, in Israel, you will see hanukiyot (8 branched menorahs) being lit in front of homes, often outside, to fulfill the mitzvah of pirsumei nissa (publicizing the miracle). Unfortunately, due to security concerns, Jews in many parts of the world are forced to light the hanukiya inside their homes, thus missing out on this enhanced aspect of the mitzvah.

Where Should I Light My Hanukkah Menorah?

The location of your hanukiya is an important part of fulfilling pirsumei nissa. The general rule is:

Outside the house: The hanukkiya should be placed outside at the side of the entrance to publicize the miracle.

Courtyard: If one has a courtyard, it should be lit there, provided the courtyard is open to the public.

Upper floors: If you live in an apartment, the hanukkiya should be placed in a window facing the public street.

Time of danger: In times of persecution or danger, it suffices to light the hanukkiya inside the house.

In Israel, most people will light outside, fulfilling the mitzvah in the optimal way. In Chutz L'aretz, however, many will light indoors due to safety concerns, which, while still fulfilling the mitzvah, misses out on the maximum hiddur.

The Importance of Aliyah for Maximizing Mitzvot

For Torah-observant Jews who are not considering Aliyah (immigration to Israel), it’s worth reflecting on the opportunities for spiritual growth and mitzvah observance that are being missed. While lighting the Hanukkah menorah in the best location is one example, there are many other mitzvot that can only be fully realized in Israel.

One of the most significant examples is the daily blessing of the Kohanim (Birkat Kohanim). In Israel, Kohanim bless the congregation every day, and twice on Shabbat, Yom Tov, Chol Hamoed, and Rosh Chodesh. This means that in Israel, you can receive Birkat Kohanim over 500 times a year, while in Chutz L’aretz, you will only receive it 13 times annually.

Rav Shteinman, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Yitzchak Zilberstein, and other great Gedolim have emphasized the immense power of Birkat Kohanim, greater than getting a bracha from the Gadol Hador, . According to Rabbeinu Bachya, the entire world is sustained through the merit of this blessing. The Chazon Ish and Rav Shach both noted that receiving Birkat Kohanim is one of the most powerful ways to receive blessings from Hashem.

Sadly, many Jews living outside Israel are deprived of this powerful mitzvah.

Conclusion

When considering whether to make Aliyah, it's essential to recognize the profound spiritual benefits of living in Eretz Yisrael. By making Aliyah, you not only gain the opportunity to fulfill mitzvot in their most complete and enhanced form, but you also offer your children and grandchildren the chance to experience a deeper connection to Hashem, the land of Israel, and the Torah.

Beyond spiritual growth, living in Israel also brings practical benefits, such as lower costs for Yeshiva education, health insurance, and a safer, more supportive environment for Jewish life. Don’t miss the opportunity to live in the holiest and safest place for Jews in the world, where every step you take is an act of service to Hashem.

May we all merit experiencing the full fulfillment of our mitzvot, speedily in our days, with the rebuilding of the Beit HaMikdash and the coming of Mashiach.