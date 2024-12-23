Dear Klal Yisroel,

Three months ago, my husband hugged the kids tight goodbye and promised he’d be back soon.

But he never came home.

I still listen for his footsteps, hoping it's him. I still wait to hear his key turn in the door, to laugh out loud and scoop the kids up. But instead, I sit alone with my children, trying to help them navigate their grief.

78 women like me lost their husbands defending Am Yisroel.

This Chanukah, we’ll be lighting the menorah alone. For many of us, it’s our first Chanukah as almanos—and we’re broken.

The pain is unbearable. But the financial struggles are even harder. The bills don’t stop coming. The kids need warm boots, food, and clothing. And we can’t do it alone.

That’s why Shomrei Yisroel is stepping in—to give us widows a break this Chanukah.

It hurts to ask, but we can’t do this alone. We need your help to get through this nightmare—and to remind us that Klal Yisroel never leaves anyone behind.

Especially on Chanukah.

