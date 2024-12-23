Candid appeals to the world at large brought no change regarding the return of the hostages, men, women, children and the elderly, who are being sexually and physically abused and tortured in captivity. Cries for justice ran hollow in the morally bankrupt halls of the UN. In spite of this endless leitmotif, the Jew perseveres to honor and respect all people. More than any other nation, he culturally assumes the perspective that his fellow man is made in the image of G-D.

The Jewish nation sanctifies life and takes no pleasure in the Gazan civilian death toll, small as it is, setting a precedent for restraint, yet ironically confronted by the same countries who were complicit and silent during the annihilation of European Jewry (and ignored Assad’s butchery, Chinese decimation of the Ughyurs and more.). EU members moralize to Israel using Holocaust terminology in order to appease aggrieved minorities and juice their economies with petro dollars.

EU criticisms helped ignite mass hysteria, and Jew hunting season in every major city in the Western world. October 7th psycho killer terrorists were given latitude in defense of the indefensible use of human shields, camouflaged launching pads and terror infrastructure in hospitals, UNWRA schools and mosques in the Gaza Strip, while receiving assistance from Hezbollah as they pummel Israel’s North with blows meant for the West.

Thousands of rockets rained down on Israel’s northern front displacing more than a hundred thousand people. It does not sit well with some that by the grace of G-d Israel holds its ground and is actually winning, and so the UN, EU, the International Criminal Court rush to act in concert to attempt to demoralize Israel by issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for war crimes.

This rotting smell of appeasement offers a clear signal of encouragement to Islamists, telling them that they can win by diplomatic terrorism what they cannot achieve in war. Many wonder why Europe would undermine a successful bulwark that sits squarely on the major fault line of Jihad when doing so will only shorten the distance of the fault line between the Islamists and the West.

Lack of Conscience

Hitler said: “The Jewish people are the moral conscience of the world. Conscience is a Jewish invention. It is a blemish, like circumcision.”

The EU embraces the “PalestinianArab” narrative to obliterate their own stain of real colonialism by projecting their history as a former fascist colonial aggressor onto the Jews, to appease their new Semites and keep oil and business flowing. This requires a certain deliberate lack of conscience, especially since it is the early Muslim Arabs who were real colonialists who tried to conquer Europe itself. It is a pathetic way to cope, that of remaining in a state of cognitive dissonance without the anxiety-provoking thought of being replaced by a veritable enemy in one’s midst.

The European continent is soaked in Jewish blood and the EU has still not learned that pursuing their shortsighted interests at the cost of the Jews will end up being at their own expense.

Embracement Means Genocide

The Hamas Charter indicates their true genocidal intentions for the “Jews” — not the Israelis. Article 7 calls for the genocide of the Jews, an act “legitimized” by Islam in the religious legacy of Muhammad’s oral tradition – known as hadiths.

Hitler said: "If one little Jewish boy survives without any Jewish education, with no synagogue and no Hebrew school, it is in his soul. Even if there had never been a Jewish synagogue or a Jewish school or an Old Testament, the Jewish spirit would still exist and exert its influence. It has been there from the beginning and there is no Jew, not a single one, who does not personify it.”

European anti-Semitism and the familiarity of impunity allows the continent a cognitive dissonance projected upon the Jew, accusing them of genocidal colonialism even while the relentless recalcitrance of their very own predators stands at their door.

Europeans seem to prefer newcomer Semites, welcoming them enthusiastically and ready to offer a hand in attaining a Judenrein “Palestine”. It is a passion that seals and drives a temporary connection between East and West.

Memories

In the past: Capture Jews for slave markets, controlled as chattel, dispossessed of assets, holy books burned, forced conversions, persecuted, maimed, violated physically, and done away with.

Europeans have joined forces with dark dangerous Islamists, and some of their cities are eclipsed by the shadow of Islamists .

Rampant Sexual Abuse of Infidel Women

In Britain, girls in various regions have been sexually abused and gang raped by Muslims who deemed it their Islamic right. Said one rape victim: “The men who did this to me have no remorse. They would tell me that what they were doing was OK in their culture.”

One judge told 12 Muslim men that they “took such terrible and heartless sexual advantage” of a 13-year-old British girl before sentencing them. A court in London sentenced seven Muslims, members of a child grooming gang. There isn't a town, village or hamlet in which children are not being sexually exploited. Forty-seven girls were identified as victims of child sexual exploitation during the Crown Prosecution. In Telford, authorities, fearful of appearing racist, did nothing to stop a Muslim grooming gang, knowing groomers sexually abused young girls for years.

Local police, paralyzed by accusations of racism, repeatedly fail to protect the children. Billions of Euros have been spent to import millions of young men who abuse Europe’s daughters and benefit from welfare and the housing system. They receive assistance on a silver platter while native citizens sit under the table sniffing for scraps.

Much of the funds so desperately needed for their own people are diverted to support a culture that holds them in contempt. Unaccounted billions of Euros are sent to the PA and Gaza where highest value of life is predicated on martyrdom, and the education surpasses that of Hitler youth in the hope and dream of annihilating the remnant of Israel.

The EU in the UN

The EU garners a fetching response from the growing swing Muslim voters by throwing Israel, Jews, and native citizens in harm’s way, wholeheartedly accepting a narrative where Israel is the aggressor. EU politicians’ persistence in coddling their new Semites without regard for their progeny, is the cause of the brutalization of their own people.

Sweden, where most rape assaults are committed by “non-Westerners or Asians” (euphemisms for Muslims), has become the rape capital of the EU. Apparently, greater abuse leads to greater capitulation.

2014, Sweden became the first country to recognize “Palestine” while being an EU member state, followed by fourteen out of twenty-seven EU states.

In 2022, EU member states voted for one resolution each to criticize Iran, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar, the U.S. for its embargo on Cuba, and six resolutions on Russia’s war in Ukraine. By contrast, EU states voted for about ten resolutions on Israel.

Nov. 10, 2023 — UNGA adopted eight resolutions that single out or condemn Israel, and zero on the entire rest of the world.

Although Western Culture is targeted for the abyss, the EU colludes with the sentiments of Islamists and totalitarian countries to use the United Nations as an ax to chop away at Israel’s credibility and carve Israel out of the assembly of nations.

2015 through 2024, the UNGA adopted 164 resolutions on Israel and eighty-four on other countries.

2023 UNGA Total Resolutions on Israel: fifteen

2023 UNGA Resolutions on Rest of the World: Seven

2024 UNGA Resolutions on Israel: seventeen

Although Israel has not had a single Israeli in Gaza since 2005 (and how did that work out?), the US was the only Western country to vote against a resolution calling for an end to Israel's occupation of “Palestine” within a year. In a resolution for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire in Gaza, Fourteen Security Council members voted for the resolution, while only the United States voted against it.

The EU supplies billions to create facts on the ground by taking over territory in disputed areas with no transparency or accountability.

2014 MK Orit Struk noted the “astronomical” rate of illegal construction by Arabs in Area C (under Israeli jurisdiction) organized, funded, by the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the European Union The NGO Regavim presented aerial photos of illegal construction in the area next to Jerusalem. The construction is funded by EU states, in contravention of the law and previous agreements.

2022, illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, the portion of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction, increased by 80%. The report documents 5535 new illegal structures built in 2022, compared to 3076 structures in the same period in 2021.

Eurasia



In 2012, prior to Merkel’s ingathering of replacement Germans, I visited Berlin with my two oldest boys. Speaking in German with the local drivers who were from various Muslim countries, I’d ask about their new life in Germany. Perceiving me as an American, they felt free to inform me how awful and cursed the Germans are and spoke with utter disdain of a country that gave them refuge, yet when questioned if they intended to return to the motherland, the answer was inevitably no. Western benefits were in alignment with their wants but not their beliefs; so, they are miserable in the comfort of the West but imagine happiness in the oppression and squalor of the East.

Song Remains the Same.

October 7th opened a pandora’s box of Amalekites and their cohorts. The uptick in antisemitism is staggering, and in real time Jews the world over are targeted, approached, and menaced daily with malintent, sometimes while accompanied by children, elderly, when shopping, or traveling on public transportation or attending Synagogue. Jews in the EU are often asked not to make themselves identifiable; apparently, the sight of a Jew is incitement to violence and bloodshed. In a bid to rewrite history, French schoolteachers are advised to avoid the Holocaust due to Muslim sensitivity.

It has become extremely hard for a connected Jew to feel at home in the EU. Open borders and the importation of large numbers of Islamic migrants only fuel the antisemitism further. The abnormalities of European daily Jewish life are long normalized: armed guards stand outside Synagogues and Jewish venues. Since October 7th, US and Canada under left leaning governance shared similar experiences. As of July 21st, my family and business have experienced doxing as an IDF family with two soldier sons. Boycott, threats of BDS for The Historic Blue Moon Hotel and death have pursued the Settenbrino family. On 11/26/2024, I finally got word that after several months of nonstop direct death threats, our serial stalker is off the street awaiting arraignment.

Parallel societies

The EU has entire Muslim neighborhoods where very few native people still reside and those who left don’t want to visit other than to gawk at the change to the communities. Native peoples who have roots in places for hundreds of years are displaced in their daily lives, intimidated, harassed, threatened, and politically coerced into passive acceptance. Natives are considered outsiders and must consider how to conform outwardly; women immodestly dressed are called whores, gays and Jews are routinely targeted. Passing through is something even the police don’t relish doing. There is not much economic development in these Islamist fiefdoms controlled by zealots with sharia courts. These cities are growing, fueled by migrants, multiple wives, prison proselytizing and a smooth, subtle Madison Avenue style selling of Islam as the answer to all our needs.

Paris is surrounded by a ring of Muslim neighborhoods. EU cities like Rotterdam, Marseille, Amsterdam, and Malmo are past the one quarter mark and London’s boroughs Newham and Tower Hamlets, the cities of Luton and Bradford are past the 30% mark. Where children are included in the count, some cities even have a Muslim majority.

A Pew survey reported half of French Muslims see their loyalty to Islam as greater than their loyalty to France. This can be a danger when coupled with radicalization against infidels -- as we have seen in waves of honor killings and killings of perceived blasphemers. One-third of French Muslims do not object to suicide attacks.



Fifty-four million Muslims now live in Europe

Historian Bernhard Lewis has predicted a Muslim majority by the end of this century. In the UK, Mohammed was the most popular baby name for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021. The British Centre for Social Cohesion reported one-third of British Muslim students are in favor of a worldwide caliphate.

My Mosque is Bigger

Mosques are ubiquitous throughout Europe. Hundreds of Churches and synagogues have been converted into mosques and every EU city has or plans to build mega-mosques. England has Muslim official state holidays. The Church of England has been accused of providing a conveyor belt of questionable Baptisms to assist Muslims with concerning backgrounds in jeopardy of deportation with Christianity being on the wane, as Anglican parishes are trending ambiguous descriptions as congregation and community centers.

Europe’s milleniam of unique cultures is fading fast, now compartmentalized into the Indigenous and their replacements.

The danger to the future of Europe is self-evident, it is also a grave danger to America and Israel and the survival of the West. The United States is the last bastion of Western civilization, facing an increasingly Islamist centered Europe.

For thousands of years, the European psyche made them understand they would lose their identity, be overridden, subjugated and pursued by a Semitic People.

They were right. The only problem is they had the wrong Semites. Europe bequeathed Western civilization, philosophy, the Classical arts, and sciences and fought a multitude of wars to cultivate and preserve Christian identities. All of which seems like a moot point now that her cultures are on the wane and are targeted by Islamists for the abyss.