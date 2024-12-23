Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of Hamas's diplomatic bureau and the movement's Jerusalem office chief, is calling on the Muslim public to come to the al-Aqsa Mosque to strengthen the Muslim hold on the site, especially during Hanukkah.

In the announcement, which was quoted by the Palestinian Arab news agency Quds Fars, Nasser al-Sin stated: "The occupation government and settler groups continue to harm the holy sites in every place on Palestinian soil, especially the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque."

According to him, "The Palestinian people, and particularly the residents of Jerusalem and the occupied interior (pre-1967 Israel) will never allow the occupation to rob their mosque and carry out its abominable plans which aim to Judaize al-Aqsa (Mosque) and turn it into a Jewish synagogue."

He noted: "The (Arab) residents of Jerusalem are the tip of this spear and they are willing to sacrifice themselves as they did during the (1996 Western Wall) Tunnel Uprising, the Electronic Gate Uprising (in 2017), and the Jerusalem Uprising (in 2021) and they will succeed in opening the house of prayer in the Mercy Gate."

The Hamas official emphasized: "The fight and the enlistment for al-Aqsa are religious, national, and moral requirements at this dangerous point for the Palestinian issue and the conspiracies that the occupation has begun to put in action."