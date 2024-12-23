Troops of the 769th Brigade continue defensive activity in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

As part of a battalion-level operation, soldiers of the Golani Brigade identified additional terrorist sites in southern Lebanon.

During the activity, the troops conducted searches and located a weapons storage facility containing over 100 explosives and approximately 20 rocket launchers of various types.

In additional operations, the soldiers located mortar shells and additional tactical military equipment. All the weapons were confiscated and dismantled.