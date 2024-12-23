President Isaac and First Lady Michal Herzog met on Monday with Australian journalist Erin Molan who was visiting Israel with a delegation arranged by the Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Molan has been an outspoken advocate of Israel’s right to defend itself against terror and repeatedly used her platform to condemn Hamas’ brutal crimes and raise awareness of the plight of the hostages being held in Gaza.

President Herzog thanked her for standing up and speaking out for Israel and said: “We followed you during this war as one with moral clarity. We are under this huge attack - endless attack - by people who don't understand, who don't get the picture. We are the ones who are fighting for the free world. We are the ones who are stopping this empire of evil. We're at this frontier of clash of civilization, of values, and we are to blame? And here comes somebody who has an opinion and moral clarity and we are very grateful.”

He added, “Something has to change. Terror is unacceptable. All this violence is unacceptable. This is the watershed that we are dealing with, and I think that is why your voice means so much, and that's why Israelis identify with what you say.”

Molan thanked the President and said, “You see so much horror and terror and heartbreak, but then you also feel the most incredible sense of hope.”

She said, “I can assure you the vast majority of Australians stand with you. The loud minority gets a very big run. Clearly, we all believe, and we stand with you. But I didn't quite comprehend the level of depravity of what occurred on October 7, and you can't until you watch that video and visit where it happened. We all want kids in Gaza to stop dying. I don't know anyone who doesn't, but the way we do that is get the hostages home and end Hamas.”