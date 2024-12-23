The Ministerial Committee of the Knesset approved yesterday (Sunday) MK Ariel Kallner’s (Likud) bill, in collaboration with "The Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory," which prioritizes reservists in academia.

The approved law will allow reservists to be included in the framework of affirmative action placement measures currently extended to various groups seeking admission to academic institutions. The bill, submitted and approved by the Knesset Ministerial Committee, will prioritize reservists within affirmative action policies already in place for various groups seeking university admission.

Until now, groups such as minorities, haredi individuals, and new immigrants receive preferred placement in admission to academic institutions. The proposed legislation would add reservists to this list, granting them similar benefits.

The legislation seeks to address the situation that exists today where students who have expressed support for terrorism receive state benefits, while those who risk their lives for Israel in reserve duty do not.

Under the proposed law, higher education institutions would be required to extend affirmative action to reservists at the same level as other groups which was originally done in the interests of equality. Reservists will also be prioritized in admissions to student dormitories. Additionally, a legal tribunal will be established to address student appeals related to their reserve service.

The bill’s sponsors include MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) and MK Sharon Nir (Israel Beitenu).

MK Ariel Kallner said: “Those who give should receive. This bill aims to correct severe discrimination in academic institutions in Israel against reservists and grant them at least some of the rewards they deserve. I thank ‘The Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory’ for their partnership in the proposal.”

Maj. (res.) Gilad Ach, Chairman of “The Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory,” added, "We commend MK Kellner and the other MKs for advancing this significant legislation. The bill acknowledges the sacrifices of students serving in the reserves and includes them among groups receiving preference in admissions, dormitories, and subsidies. It establishes a clear principle: those who give more to the state are entitled to receive more from it. This is a victory for common sense. This bill begins to acknowledge the contributions of reservists to Israeli society and aims to ensure they receive the support and opportunities they deserve within the academic system.”