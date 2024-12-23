Yonatan Straus’ path to medical school began as a senior in high school when he enrolled in an EMT course, which piqued his interest in a career in medicine.

He studied in Israel for a year and served in the IDF as an infantryman in the Golani Brigade, reaching the rank of sergeant. Yonatan returned to the U.S. and began volunteering for Hatzolah Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which solidified his career path.

“It was during this period of volunteering and academic study that my passion for medicine truly ignited, I realized that I wanted to pursue a career as a doctor, inspired by my hands-on experience."

"This journey, from my early exposure in high school to my military service and subsequent volunteer work, collectively shaped my decision and commitment to a career in medicine", he explained.

While back in the in the States, Yonatan chose Touro’s New York School of Career and Applied Studies (NYSCAS) for undergrad because of the flexibility it offered in terms of locations and the availability of both day and night classes, which allowed him to balance academic commitments with his other responsibilities. Touro’s diverse selection of courses was another plus, ensuring Yonatan could tailor his education to his interests and career goals.

“Touro prepared me comprehensively for professional school. They offered valuable internship opportunities that allowed me to gain practical, hands-on experience in my field of study, as well as ample opportunities for shadowing and research. Mentoring also played a significant role at Touro," he said.

"Faculty members and advisors provided personalized guidance and support, helping me navigate academic challenges and career decisions. Their mentorship was instrumental in shaping my educational journey and preparing me for the demands of professional school."

Continuing on to Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (TouroCOM) for medical school was a natural choice for Yonatan. Having already experienced the supportive academic environment, he knew Touro would provide a solid foundation while in medical school.

“The continuity in the educational approach, and the opportunity to build upon the relationships and resources I had already established, were key factors in my decision to pursue my medical studies at Touro," Yonatan said.

Throughout his experience at TouroCOM, Yonatan has felt that the rigorous curriculum along with the clinical training will ensure he is prepared for his ultimate career as a doctor. “The school emphasizes a patient-centered approach to healthcare, teaching not only medical knowledge, but also the importance of compassionate care and holistic patient management. Overall, TouroCOM's commitment to excellence in education and its supportive learning environment are shaping me into a competent and compassionate healthcare professional, fully prepared to embark on my career as a physician," he said.

After TouroCOM, Yonatan has dreams of becoming a physician dedicated to providing patient-centered care in a high-needs, low-income area. “I am passionate about addressing healthcare disparities and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to quality medical care. My aim is to make a meaningful impact in underserved communities by delivering compassionate and comprehensive healthcare services, promoting wellness and advocating for equitable healthcare policies."



