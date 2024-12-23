Iran is considering ways to rearm Hezbollah in Lebanon after the fall of the Assad regime, in an attempt to help the terrorist organization recoup from the IDF attack, the British The Times reported on Monday.

The Times also reported that sources in the Middle East and the West estimate that Iran is preparing to launch an airlift of weapons to Lebanon, turning Beirut into the new logistical arms center, instead of Damascus. The option of transferring weapons to Hezbollah by sea is also being examined.

Direct flights from Tehran's international airport to Beirut resumed a few days ago, but planes have not been flying over Syrian airspace since the rebels seized power in Damascus.

The land routes, through which Iranian rockets and other weapons were previously transported to Hezbollah via Syria, have been disrupted, so Iran is considering turning Beirut into its military logistics center.

International sources have noted that such a move would constitute a breach of the ceasefire agreement recently signed between Israel and Lebanon.

Estimates claim that, following talks about the weakening of the Iranian "axis of resistance" against Israel, the Tehran regime will want to significantly strengthen the terrorist organizations that have not yet suffered a severe blow – such as the Shiite militias in Iraq and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. At the same time, attempts will be made to rebuild Hezbollah's power.