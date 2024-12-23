Israel has conveyed a clear message to the new leadership in Damascus that Israel would not tolerate any attempt by Jihadist elements to operate in southern Syria.

According to Ynet, the message was sent after the de-facto leader of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Julani (Ahmad al-Sharaa), declared that they were uninterested in a confrontation with Israel.

According to the report, Israel made clear that as long as no trustworthy force comes to replace it, it will take steps to ensure its security.

This stated the Israelis added that if such a force would come along, they would consider transferring control over the buffer zone to it.

The rebel leader said in recent days that Syria would remain committed to the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement with Israel.

He also called on the international community to ensure that Israel would also keep its side of the agreement.