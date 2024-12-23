A few days ago, the news, not-so-new to anyone who connected the dots, regarding the 'scandal of Presidential history' (a must read) hit the public domain, nationally and globally - effectively, ripping off the mask of Biden's steep mental decline.

It had been covered up by the entire Deep State, yes, by those puppeteering behind the scenes, and probably with Obama pulling the strings. Effectively, a 'shadow government' has been running America, the heretofore leader of the free world.

Lest we forget, the Biden presidential period includes the decision to leave Afghanistan and the disastrous way it was effected, the Ukraine War - and the US administration's attempts to prevent Israel from achieving a decisive victory in Gaza by threatening and carrying out a freeze on arms to the one and only democracy in the Middle East while it fights an existential war.

As John Podhoretz wrote in Commentary, "global crises that arose during Biden’s presidency were dealt with by reducing the flow of information to and from the president...Americans were taken hostage in Gaza after dozens of Americans were among the 1,200 killed in Hamas’s brutal rampage...When the administration froze the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza for months, dooming a number of the hostages and allowing Hamas to regroup and thus prolonging the war, who was responsible for that freeze?"

Bombshell repercussions:

Harris cancels scheduled vacation to remain in Washington: 'Her announcement came hours after a bombshell Wall Street Journal investigation exposed how frail the president has been throughout the last four years'.....





But before we tackle this explosive admission, indeed, the biggest 'open secret' within every domestic and global power center, it is imperative to internalize how that madness and duplicity evolved.

As this author revealed in "BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad" (August 2016) within Chapter Three, "What Do The Obama Administration, The "Fourth Estate", And Academia Have In Common?", a confluence of wildfires and intersecting forces re-shaped the national landscape during the volatile 1960's; a trifecta of firestorms.

As excerpted:

Basically, the 1960's afforded a hyper-organized group of well funded student revolutionaries their foothold to overturn academia, Their efforts piggybacked onto an American landscape which was already on fire from various trigger points. Thus, they pounced into action across campuses, as well as throughout the national landscape. However, it must be understood that even though a cadre of student leaders were up to their necks in upending the social order by acting as campus foot soldiers, nevertheless, without the imprimatur, overt or covert, of faculties and administrators, the mayhem would not have been allowed to continue apace.

That being said, though several campuses were instigators and leaders in all the mayhem, Columbia University in New York City, most notably deserves much of the credit. Starting in 1967-1968, the campus roiled with violent protests, so much so that buildings were overtaken by radicals and their behind the scenes supporters. Ostensibly, their pretext was having found out that the institutional apparatus supported the United States Government in the Vietnam War, but was (mostly) a smokescreen.

Be that as it may, the die was cast. And it was into this nightmarish upheaval that leftist entrenchment into academia became cemented. Consequentially, so-called journalists are plucked from top journalism programs to fill rarefied openings at various media outlets. Of course, the most coveted ones are those within the big six outlets. One such prestigious program is Columbia School of Journalism, therefore, is it any wonder that alternative media became the only antidote to the "Fourth Estate"?

To that end, the once trusted, traditional media became nothing more than the "Mockingbird Media" - and, with it, the advent of social media giants. A bigger force-multiplier has yet to found and formed. Their indoctrinating reach transcends many countries combined. But once thought of as the way alternate opinions would be available to the public, social media censoring has led to precisely the opposite.

It is with the above background in mind that Biden's acute mental decline - even before his Presidential run in 2020 - never made it into any media format, nor into the long-arm reach of social media. Verboten.

Yes the very same omerta did have some of us shouting the alarm bells via alternative megaphones, here and there.

and many other evidentiary trails abound.

Most significantly, in a most cynical and diabolical ploy ever to collectively transpire within the mouthpieces of the radical left - due to the absolute understanding that President Trump's hammer-blows are coming to punish them - they are now rushing to be 'good stewards' of the "Fourth Estate", at this crtitical historical reckoning.

Good luck with that chess move!