US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would nominate billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to serve as deputy secretary of defense.
Feinberg, 64, was born to a Jewish family and raised in The Bronx. He is currently the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity firm that has invested in defense contractors.
He chaired the President's Intelligence Advisory Board during Trump's first term in office.
Feinberg would serve as the No. 2 official at the Pentagon under Trump's choice for defense secretary, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth.
Also on Sunday, Trump nominated Elbridge Colby to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy, the No. 3 position at the Pentagon. Colby served as a senior Pentagon official during Trump's first term.