US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would nominate billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to serve as deputy secretary of defense.

Feinberg, 64, was born to a Jewish family and raised in The Bronx. He is currently the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity firm that has invested in defense contractors.

He chaired the President's Intelligence Advisory Board during Trump's first term in office.

Feinberg would serve as the No. 2 official at the Pentagon under Trump's choice for defense secretary, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth .

Also on Sunday, Trump nominated Elbridge Colby to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy, the No. 3 position at the Pentagon. Colby served as a senior Pentagon official during Trump's first term.