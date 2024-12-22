Rabbi Yaakov Sinai, the grandson of Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, just released a moving video, about a man he knows personally who was diagnosed with a rare liver disease. This man, Dan, was a healthy and energetic father of several kids, the youngest just 6 years old. Rabbi Sinai is involved in the family's race against the clock to save their father’s life.

In the video, Rabbi Sinai explains, “He is in need of a complicated surgical procedure

in the United States. Only this surgery can save his life! The cost of the surgery is very high: 1,300,000 shekel [$360,000].”

Dan has no way to pay the exorbitant costs himself. However, his wife and kids know that this is his only option, and they have turned to the public to raise the full amount.

Rabbi Sinai implored the public to save this father. “We, the nation of Israel, must do whatever we can - more than we can - to save his life! In the merit of this mitzvah of saving a life, may God save you from all sorrow and pain. May your house should be filled with celebration, light, happiness, and joy.”

He ends by referencing his revered grandfather, “May the merit of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef stand by you and your family.”

Funds are being raised via OneHeart Funding and donations are needed to save Dan’s life. To help Dan access his life-saving surgery in the USA, readers can donate on the crowdfunding page below.