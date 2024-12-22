



In collaboration with the Young Israel of Scarsdale, Mordy is back with a touching music video for "Prayer for the Hostages."

Since October 7, many shuls around the world have adopted the tefillah Mi Shebeirach for our hostages. It is a reminder that we are not whole as long as there are hostages sitting in captivity, and it is a piercing prayer to Hashem to set them free. Until now, no melody had been written for this powerful tefillah.

This original composition breathes new feeling into the critical words of the Mi Shebeirach, and the music video features powerful imagery, including footage from Young Israel of Scarsdale's various missions to the Holy Land.

It is our heartfelt hope that this song never needs to be sung and that we should be reunited with every last one of our hostages speedily.

Streaming Everywhere: https://song.link/PrayerForTheHostages

Produced by Mordy Weinstein and the Young Israel of Scarsdale community

Composed by Mordy Weinstein

Audio Production/Mixing/Mastering: Gold Pomona Studios

Video by Daled Studios, filmed at The Young Israel of Scarsdale

Marketing: I & Me Media

