Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a series of posts on Sunday on his English language page on X (formerly Twitter) in which he threatened the US and Israel and attacked the two nations over their involvement in Syria and Iran.

"[The] US’s plan to dominate countries involves one of two things: To establish a dictatorial regime with which they can negotiate, talk to, and divide the country's interests among themselves. Either this or chaos and riots. In Syria, [events] led to riots," he wrote in one post.

In the next post, he claimed: "A US official says that whoever creates riots in Iran will receive their support. The Iranian nation with their strong steps will trample underfoot any US mercenary who accepts this role."

In another post, Khamenei denied claims that Iran has lost its major proxies with the downfalls of Hezbollah and the Assad regime. "They say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxies in the region. The Islamic Republic doesn’t have proxy forces. Yemen fights due to their faith. Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad fight because their beliefs compel them to do so."

He added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t have proxy forces. If we decide to take action [against the enemy] one day, we don’t need proxy forces."

Returning to Syria in the next post, he wrote: "The Syrian youth have nothing to lose. Their universities, schools, homes, and lives aren’t safe. What can they do? They must stand with firm determination against those who have orchestrated and brought about this insecurity and God willing, they will prevail over them."

The Supreme Leader also attacked Israel in his posts: "The Zionists try to show they’re the victors. You wretched people! Where have you won? Have you won in Gaza? Have you destroyed Hamas? Have you freed your own prisoners? Is this victory to kill over 40,000 people without being able to achieve even one of your goals?"

He continued: "You Zionists haven’t won; you’ve been defeated. Yes, you were able to advance a few kilometers in Syria where there wasn't even one soldier with a gun to stop you. That’s not victory. Indeed, the courageous, devout, young people of Syria will definitely expel you from there."

He concluded: "With God’s grace, the future of the West Asian region will be better than what it is today."