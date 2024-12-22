The combat forces of the 188th Brigade continue their activity in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

During their activity, the brigade's engineering forces located a combat hideout facility with eight weapons depots above and below ground, connected by an underground infrastructure. The facility also contained communications and electricity resources, anti-tank missiles, charges, and computers.

The soldiers destroyed the facility and confiscated the weapons that they found.

In addition, the soldiers located a firing position, including a weapons depot, that was aimed at Israel’s northern communities.