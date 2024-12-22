The State Prosecution submitted an indictment to the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday against two Arabs from Jerusalem in their 30s for their connection with a Hezbollah operative and for providing the terror organization with information during the war.

In addition, one of the suspects was also charged with illegally carrying a firearm. The prosecution asked the court to order the two to be held until the end of their legal process.

According to the indictment, the suspects contacted a woman known as Daniyeh through a WhatsApp group. Even after learning that she was a Hezbollah operative the suspects continued to be in contact and shared information about Israel with her.

The suspect Abd Alsalam sent Daniyeh pictures at her behest from the Caesarea area and the suspect Taar A'sili sent her news articles about Israel and the security situation.

In addition, the two were asked to contact a senior Hezbollah intelligence officer known as al-Hajj. A'sili even purchased a new SIM card for these communications but refused to photograph the Metula area.

The indictment also states that Alsalam was photographed with firearms during a visit to the Jenin area which belonged to a local known as "Abu Harb."

The indictment charges the suspects with crimes of having contact with a foreign agent and giving information to the enemy. The suspect Alsalam was also charged with attempting to illegally carry a firearm.