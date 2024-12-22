A senior political official in the government, who is not close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sent messages in recent days to the families of hostages who are not expected to be included in the first round of the hostage deal with Hamas, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday.

In the messages, the official noted that "the coming days are critical in their impact on your loved ones' fate." According to the messages, there are indications of only one partial deal that would not include any express commitment or clear mechanism for how to reach the next stages of the deal and free more hostages.

The messages also included a clarification that a deal is not very close and it is very possible that it would not come to fruition before President Trump's inauguration.

"If there is any chance of changing the deal to one where everyone is released, it is only up to you and if you make a lot of noise. And if not now, the issue of your loved ones could get stuck for another long time," the official told the families.

According to the report, as part of the deal that is currently on the table, there is an agreement that of the 50 hostages that are known to be alive, women (including female soldiers), children, and men over 50 will be released.