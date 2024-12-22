David Kilberg, 83, has been missing from his home in Ashdod since December 18.

The search for him has been underway for several days, despite the extreme cold and rain storms that have recently swept Israel.

Searchers have used a variety of special equipment, including working dogs and drones. The search carried on through Shabbat due to fear for Kilberg’s life in the winter weather.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, day has published a call for the public to send any information on Kilberg's whereabouts to 0544876709.