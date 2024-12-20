Binyamin Regional Governor and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz met on Thursday with the nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The two spoke about the expected new era under President Trump. After that, Huckabee addressed an event for the Binyamin Regional Council in cooperation with the One Israel Fund to raise funds for projects in the Binyamin Region.

Ganz is currently in the US and has been meeting with senior US officials to promote the future of Judea and Samaria, as well as with friends of the Binyamin region who contribute to the development of the communities.

Ganz said that the meetings with the US officials are very important and that he senses a spirit that has been missing in the White House for a while: "These officials are true partners of the State of Israel and the settlement movement, and many of them have visited us in Binyamin in recent years. We are managing to reflect the challenges and the reality on the ground to them directly and they appreciate this and connect to it."

Regarding the meeting with the incoming Ambassador, he stated: "I wished him great success in the position. The land of the Bible, the state of the Jewish people, and the entire world are looking forward to a new era under the incoming administration. They can advance a policy based on the truth that the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel and the axis of evil must be eradicated from every place. This road passes through the strengthening of Judea and Samaria, and the State of Israel."