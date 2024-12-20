Families of the hostages have urged both the Trump and Biden administrations, as well as the Israeli government, not to wait for Trump's inauguration to secure a prisoner exchange deal.

''In one month, President-elect Donald Trump will assume office. As he has stated unequivocally, the hostages must be released before then. We call on both the current and incoming U.S. administrations, as well as the Israeli government: Seize every opportunity, leverage every possible means of influence, and bring the hostages home—NOW,'' the families wrote.

''The hostages cannot wait. The negotiations must not be delayed. The time is now, and the conditions are ripe. There is no room for hesitation or procrastination. Failure to expedite this critical window could result in a lost opportunity, endanger their lives and compromise the chance to them home. Every additional moment spent in the tunnels during these harsh winter days not only deepens their unimaginable suffering but also poses an escalating and imminent threat to their physical and mental health.''

''The inability to conclude prior negotiations has already cost lives. This tragedy must not be repeated. We urgently and firmly reiterate our call: Bring all the hostages home—the living, for rehabilitation, and the fallen, for a dignified burial in their homeland,'' they concluded.

Earlier in December, Trump demanded the hostages be released immediately in a post on Truth Social. "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"