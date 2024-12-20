Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi who Hamas abducted on October 7th, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the scene of the Supernova massacre to speak about her ongoing ordeal.

"I am not yet ready to cope with what happened here,'' she began. ''I am still on the phone with my daughter as she tried to escape, already with a gunshot wound, and hearing the terrorists shooting all around her. She's begging me to send somebody to help her. My daughter is still alive, and I want her out of Gaza alive - together with all the other hostages."

She commented on the steady stream of rumors regarding a prisoner exchange agreement. ''I remind myself that nobody really knows what is going on. I try not to listen to that and focus on my mission in the big story of the Israeli people.''

That mission, she says, is promoting national unity, for which purpose her visit to the scene of the massacre was accompanied by a group from the religious Zionist community. "Sometimes it seems that half of Israel wants the hostages back and half does not. We need to understand that everybody wants the hostages back as soon as possible. Every place in Israel has a different idea of how to do that. Without understanding the other realities in Israel, we cannot honor them and stand side by side with them. That's what I'm trying to do."

"This is my commitment, first to my daughter, to all the hostages, and to our people - only standing together will we be strong enough to bring them back."