Yisrael Beytenu Party Chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman claimed that if the government passed legislation establishing equality of burden in the military draft, he would join the coalition.

"At the beginning of the war, I said I was ready to join. I didn't want to join to do nothing. I didn't ask for portfolios, budgets or jobs, I did want to be at the center of decision-making. They didn't want me to be a member of a war cabinet. And now they are trying to promote the draft evasion law. I can join if the government enforces conscription for everyone, this is an issue that I am not willing to compromise on," Liberman said Friday morning.

When asked why he did not pass a similar law in the previous government, he replied, "We started, we didn't have time. And that was before October 7. They told me many times, 'Get along with the haredim to overthrow Bibi.' Even in the last week. But we need concription for everyone. We will not survive as a society if we continue with these games."

Liberman also estimated that there may be quiet understandings behind the scenes in which Netanyahu will surprise some of his coalition partners. "I believe that there is currently a tacit understanding between Trump, Biden and Bibi. We should not be surprised if, towards the end of Biden's term, a discussion is held in the UN Security Council regarding a Palestinian state. 14 will vote in favor, the US will abstain. Then he will be able to tell Smotrich and Ben Gvir that it wasn't his fault, Trump will say that it was not his intention, but the road to an agreement with Saudi Arabia will be paved."

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Liberman stated that Israel does not need to control the Strip. "Hamas will not become the 'Peace Now' movement, they will begin to strengthen and build themselves up. We need to get out of Gaza, close the crossings and remove our responsibility. Let them suffocate with Philadelphi."

"The IDF needs to maintain its complete operational freedom. Leaving soldiers on the Philadelphi Corridor is leaving them like ducks in a shooting range. As soon as there is one rocket - we go in. As soon as we detect an escalation - we go in," he concluded.