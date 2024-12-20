IDF reservist Sagi Mazar, a soldier in the 228th Brigade, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News from the rehabilitation department at Sheba Medical Center about the incident in which he was injured in southern Lebanon. The interview comes as part of the national period of recognition for the IDF's wounded.

He was wounded when his unit rushed to a mass casualty incident. "Eleven were injured and four were killed. We were alerted and headed there, starting to evacuate the wounded. While evacuating the casualties, we realized three were missing. We saw a building on fire and found two bodies inside, and then a grenade was thrown at us by a surviving terrorist."

Even during the injury, Mazar remained conscious and remembered everything. 'There was a loud explosion and ringing in my ears. I fled behind a wall and lost my sight." He relied on his hearing as someone applied a tourniquet.

Mazar was evacuated in critical condition and moved to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He contacted his family saying, "I got lightly wounded; I'm at Shaare Zedek."

He spent a week and a half hospitalized, underwent two surgeries, and is now in rehabilitation to learn to walk again and manage with one eye. He believes everyone around him has a role in coping with his injury.

Regarding the special recognition for the wounded, he stated, "It's hard to adapt to the idea of recognition for being wounded. I did my role, got injured, it happens."

Friends from his unit are still fighting, and some have been killed in action. "Everyone makes sacrifices, as sad as it is; we live on the edge and pay the price."