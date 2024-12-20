The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against 19 individuals, companies, and vessels accused of involvement in Houthi operations and the illegal trade of Iranian oil and gas.

Among those sanctioned are a dozen individuals, including the governor of the Houthi-aligned central bank in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, as well as companies linked to activities such as arms trafficking, money laundering, and the shipping of illicit Iranian petroleum, according to the Treasury.

“Today’s action underscores our commitment to leveraging all our tools to disrupt the Houthis’ efforts to acquire weapons, procure dual-use components and secure additional revenue,” said Bradley Smith, acting US under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“The United States will continue to expose these schemes and will hold accountable those who seek to enable the Houthis’s destabilizing activities,” he added.

The sanctions also target four companies and three vessels, part of a “shadow fleet” involved in the illegal trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals. According to the Treasury, this network generates billions of dollars in revenue for Iran’s regime.

“This revenue supports Iran’s nuclear program, its development and proliferation of provocative ballistic missiles and financing of terrorist proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis,” the department stated. “Vessels transporting Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals frequently use methods of obfuscation and deception to mask this trade, posing a significant danger to the maritime industry.”

Smith emphasized Iran’s reliance on these clandestine networks, stating, “Iran continues to rely on its shadowy network of vessels, companies and facilitators to finance the development of its nuclear program, the proliferation of its weapons systems and support to its proxies.”

“The United States is committed to targeting Iran’s key revenue streams that fund its destabilizing activities,” Smith added.

The sanctions on the Houthis come as the Yemen-based rebels have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes.