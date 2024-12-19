Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi terrorist rebel organization in Yemen, delivered an address on Thursday evening after Israeli airstrikes targeted the movement's ports and power stations.

Al-Houthi vowed that his group was still "in a state of war and open confrontation with Israel."

He warned international carriers not to reinstate flights to Israel: "The situation is not safe for airlines at Ben Gurion Airport, and they should not return to flying."

According to him, "The hypersonic missile was launched towards the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, coinciding with the Israeli raids on Yemen."

The terrorist leader claimed that the Israeli strikes on Thursday morning killed nine civilians.

Despite the blow his people were dealt by Israel, he pledged: "The Israeli bombing will not deter us from supporting Gaza."

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the strikes, stating: "They don't attack just us, they attack the entire world. They attack the international shipping and trade routes. So when Israel operates against the Houthis, it works for the entire international community. The Americans understand this well, and so do many others."

Netanyahu added: "After Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the only arm that the Iranian axis of evil has left. They are learning and they will learn that those who hurt Israel - pay a very heavy price."