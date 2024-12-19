Rachashei Lev, the national support center for cancer-stricken children in Israel and their families, has completed the renovation of its Children’s House, known in Hebrew as Beit HaYeled, this month.

The renovation of the home, located at Sheba Medical Center and which accommodates children and their families in need of critical medical care, was overseen by Rola Brentlin, former head of Special Projects for Chelsea Football Club. Brentlin, who joined Rachashei Lev as its deputy chairperson last year, took on a central role in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

The 5,000-square-meter Beit HaYeled includes some 40 rooms. Every suite is thoughtfully designed with a bedroom, bathroom, living area with a kitchenette, and private outdoor space to provide comfort and privacy for the families.

In addition to the private suites, the common areas host birthday parties, celebratory and recreational activities, and support group meetings for patients, their siblings, and parents. Families are welcome to stay for as long as they need—some for just one night, while others have stayed for months. One family, for example, lived in Beit HaYeled for 17 months.

Originally opened around 20 years ago, Beit HaYeled required significant renovations. Brentlin spearheaded the project, oversaw the fundraising efforts, and supervised the construction to ensure the new, updated facilities would better serve the families in need.

Rachashei Lev

Since the tragic events of October 7, most of the suites have been occupied by families of wounded soldiers, many of whom are still hospitalized and in need of intensive rehabilitation.

“This renovation was more than just a physical transformation of a building - it’s a reflection of the ongoing commitment to providing a supportive and healing environment for the families who need it most. Beit HaYeled is a place of hope, and it is an honor to be part of this project to ensure that it continues to serve those in their most difficult times,” said Brentlin.