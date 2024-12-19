IDF officials report that over the past year, there has been a significant decrease in terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria. However, they estimate that now that the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon have been weakened and the Syrian regime has fallen, the Iranian regime will use Judea and Samaria as the central source of terrorism.

At the same time, the IDF Central Command is perturbed by the escalations in the eastern front. After years of relative quiet, over the past few months, there have been four terror attacks in the area and several attempted cross-border attacks from Jordan.

In one instance last month, two terrorists infiltrated Israel from Jordan and reached the Israeli community of Petza'el in the Jordan Valley. The two admitted during their interrogation that they came to carry out a terror attack in central Israel.

According to the IDF's data, since the war in Gaza began, over ten thousand terrorists were arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, and over 800 were eliminated.

The Central Command says that they were instructed by the political echelon to strengthen the security coordination with the Palestinian Authority and its security forces. "The more they succeed in their current war against the terror organizations, the better it will be for us," IDF officials stated. The IDF noted a decrease in nationalist crime, from 1,005 incidents in 2023 to 663 in the current year.