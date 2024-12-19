In December of last year, Nosson Malul visited Europe to pray at the graves of several rabbis. After agreeing to transport a bag for a friend over the border, he learned that he had been deceived as to the bag’s contents, and was arrested. As soon as he was thrown into Moldovan prison, the religious young Jewish man with peyot and a fearful look in his eyes had a target on his back.

It didn’t take long for the threats to start. Violent criminals took whatever opportunity they could to establish dominance. They could see that Nosson wasn’t like them: He was weak, not a criminal, and most importantly he was Jewish.

At this point, it is not clear what is a great danger to his life, being beaten to death, or starvation. Once a vibrant, happy yeshiva student and family man, he is now fearful, quiet, and emaciated.

Nosson’s wife, who waits for him in Israel together with their four-year-old daughter, is genuinely frightened for Nosson’s survival.

If they do not somehow find a way to afford the legal fees, Nosson could spend the rest of his life wasting away in prison. And if the threats of his fellow prisoners are legitimate, the rest of his life may not be long.

Donations are being collected for readers to do the mitzvah of “pidyon shvuyim” (releasing a Jewish captive). Funds go toward employing a lawyer to prove Nosson’s innocence, and his final trial is in 11 days.

