In the historic city of Hebron, Jewish residents and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers stand on the front lines of safety and security in Israel.

Amid rising threats and an ever-present need for vigilance, the Hebron Fund has launched its 2024 campaign to provide vital resources for those safeguarding this ancient and sacred city.

Constant Vigilance in a Complex Environment

Hebron is home to a unique reality: a small Jewish population lives alongside a far larger Arab population, requiring heightened security measures and constant vigilance. IDF soldiers, residents, and civilian first responders are perpetually on high alert, working tirelessly to maintain safety in an area targeted by ongoing terrorist threats.

The Hebron Fund’s campaign calls on supporters worldwide to deliver life-transforming resources that bolster the community’s security, medical readiness, and welfare. These critical items ensure that those on the ground—whether soldiers or residents—are equipped to respond to emergencies and defend Hebron effectively.

Essential Security and Medical Equipment

In the face of escalating threats, the Hebron Fund aims to provide the tools and supplies that make a direct impact on safety and preparedness. Donations to the campaign will deliver:

Surveillance cameras and thermal drones are used to detect threats before they escalate.

to detect threats before they escalate. Medical ATVs and defibrillators for rapid emergency response in life-threatening situations.

for rapid emergency response in life-threatening situations. Mass casualty supplies and first-responder kits with tourniquets to address injuries, including those from stabbings and other terror-related incidents.

and to address injuries, including those from stabbings and other terror-related incidents. Thermal clothing and cold-weather gear to protect soldiers on long shifts outdoors during harsh conditions.

to protect soldiers on long shifts outdoors during harsh conditions. Communication radios and tactical equipment for improved coordination among security teams.

Supporting IDF Soldiers and the Community

Beyond tactical needs, the campaign emphasizes morale-boosting support for IDF soldiers stationed in Hebron. Initiatives like BBQs and Pina Chama (warm corner rest stops) offer critical moments of appreciation and rejuvenation for soldiers who put their lives on the line daily.

The Hebron Fund is also prioritizing families in crisis, many of whom have been directly impacted by terror. Donations will provide food vouchers and essential aid to help families navigate the emotional and economic toll of such challenges.

Defending Hebron’s Legacy

Hebron holds immense historical and spiritual significance as the burial place of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs—Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob, and Leah. Defending Hebron is not only a matter of security but also of preserving the deep connection the Jewish people have to their ancestral homeland.

"Hebron is where our roots run deep, and where our resolve must remain strongest," said Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hebron. "We are calling on supporters to help us ensure the safety and resilience of this sacred community. Your donation empowers those on the front lines with the tools and resources they need to protect Hebron and its people,” he stated.

How to Help

The Hebron Fund’s 2024 campaign is a direct response to the increasing threats facing the city. Whether through providing advanced surveillance equipment, life-saving medical supplies, or morale-boosting support for soldiers and families, every contribution makes a meaningful impact.

To join the campaign and help defend Hebron, supporters are encouraged to visit the Hebron Fund’s website and make a donation. In a place where vigilance is a daily reality, the generosity of donors brings strength, safety, and hope to Jewish Hebron and the heroes who protect it.

To donate to the Hebron Fund's emergency 2024 campaign click here